A deer jumps through the administration office window at Janesville High School on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in this screenshot from a Snapchat video posted by Marra Fitzgerald.

JANESVILLE — As head of the Janesville School District, superintendent and principal B.J. Meaney is used to the buck stopping with him. On Monday afternoon, that was literally the case.

A young deer broke through the administration office window at Janesville High School just as Meaney was wondering what the commotion was outside his window.

“We’d kind of gotten notice that there was something going on outside,” Meaney said. “I walked into my office to look out, and there was a deer who seemed confused.”

The deer had gotten inside some construction fencing and then was confused as to its direction of travel, running east and west along the high school building, Meaney said.

Finally — as students Marra Fitzgerald and Marlee Boyle captured the scene inside and outside on Snapchat — the deer bolted straight for Meaney’s office window and broke through, landing in his office.

“This was a first time for me,” Meaney said.

A parent picking up his child was inside, grabbed a chair and steered the deer through an open door and back out of the school.

“A parent thought quickly and picked up a chair,” Meaney said. “For us, it felt like 4 or 5 minutes, but it was probably 20 seconds.”

That parent identified himself on Facebook as Josh Smith, and said he was picking up a child for an appointment at the time.

“Yep, had to help a deer out of the school today,” Smith wrote. “Definitely not expecting this.”

Classes went on as scheduled, and workers cleaned up the broken glass and debris and boarded up the window. Meaney said Modern Builders would be replacing the window soon, as temperatures have been below freezing.

“There were a lot of elevated heart rates, but everybody’s OK, it happened quickly and the deer got out and is gone,” he said.

