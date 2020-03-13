You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Bunger School evacuated for smoky odor; no injuries reported
UPDATE: Bunger School evacuated for smoky odor; no injuries reported

Evansdale Fire Rescue was called to Bunger Middle School after staff noticed a smoky odor. 

 Jeff Reinitz

EVANSDALE — Bunger Middle School was evacuated after staff noticed a smoky odor this morning.

Students were taken to a nearby church while crews with Evansdale Fire Rescue vented the smoke. School officials said the students should be returning to class shortly.

The smoke came from a heater ballast, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

