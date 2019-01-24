WATERLOO -- Bitter cold temperatures and high winds bore down on the area Thursday, and it was expected to continue Friday -- but that will be nothing compared to next week, according to meteorologists.
On Thursday, a wind chill advisory was issued through Friday morning for cold temperatures and high winds, leading to wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero in some places.
It affected Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Marshall, Mitchell, Tama and Winneshiek counties in northeast Iowa, according to the Thursday morning forecast from the National Weather Service bureaus in Des Moines and La Crosse, Wis.
Only a dusting of new snow was in the forecast, but existing snow being blown around by wind gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph were expected to cause drifting over roadways, reducing visibility and causing slick or icy roads, particularly in rural areas, according to the NWS.
"The winds will actually begin to subside into the early evening hours, so the blowing snow will be ending, but there will be very low wind chills overnight," said meteorologist Craig Cogil with the Des Moines bureau of the NWS.
The Iowa State Patrol will be keeping an eye on road conditions and could issue tow bans if necessary to keep tow truck drivers safe, said Iowa Department of Transportation communications director Andrea Henry.
"Because we are supposed to have high winds and bitter cold temperatures, it may have the potential," she said.
Wind chills were forecast for as low as minus 35 degrees, according to the NWS. At that level, frostbite would set in on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, according to the NWS, which advises people venturing outside to dress warmly in layers, cover all exposed skin and keep dry.
The cold was the likely culprit behind a water main break in the city of Tama, which forced the complete shutdown of water to residents, according to city officials posting to Facebook. The break was fixed just after 4 p.m. Thursday, but the town remained under a 48-hour boil order.
Snow that would likely impact travel is back in the forecast for Sunday night, though the NWS cautioned it was too early to predict snow amounts.
But once that system moves out, even colder temperatures will descend from the Arctic, according to Cogil.
"The forecast lows (for Thursday morning) are around 20 below, 25 below, and this is air temperature, not wind chill," he said.
