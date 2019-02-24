WATERLOO -- Roads and events were shut down Sunday because of a blowing wind accompanied by sheets of ice covered by snow that made for horrible travel conditions throughout the Cedar Valley.
The winds continued through through Sunday blowing fallen snow. Area law enforcement agencies warned people not to travel.
Waterloo police advised the public to stay off the roads and received numerous reports of car accidents and cars stuck in the middle of roads.
In Cedar Falls, University Avenue at the Greenhill Road roundabout, near the western edge of the city, was shut down because of multiple vehicles stuck in the roadway. Parts of Ridgeway Avenue and South Cedar Heights Drive were down to one lane.
"On the edges of town where that wind is blowing we have a lot of cars that are stuck and roadways that are either closed or have one lane open," said Jeff Olson, Cedar Falls public safety director. "Our plows are out, but it's just blowing so hard it blows shut quickly after they plow it open."
Olson advised people out and about to be careful and to stay off the roads until conditions clear up.
"It seems like the interior part of town isn't as bad," Olson said. "Anywhere where that wind can blow it's causing drifting and travel problems."
Strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph pushed snow through Sunday and will decreased to 21 to 26 mph in the evening, The wind chill Sunday night was negative 20 degrees.
From 1 to 3 inches of snow fell Saturday night into Sunday after a thunderstorm during the early part of Saturday evening.
The Iowa Department of Transportation didn't advise any travel on the roads around Waterloo and Cedar Falls on highways 218, 63, 58 or 20.
Also, many area school districts began calling off classes for Monday.
Interstate 35 was closed in both directions north of the U.S. 30 interchange at Ames to the Minnesota border because of blizzard conditions until 9 p.m. Sunday.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office closed Highway 150 south of West Union to Fayette.
"Most county roads are impassable as well," according the a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
The weather caused many of the church services in Northeast Iowa and the metro area to be canceled, as well as a planned visit from presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, who was to make an appearance at Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
Numerous vehicles were stranded overnight, and many area counties were under a tow ban through most of Sunday. The Iowa DOT had its plows out by mid-morning Sunday.
Snow totals throughout Iowa got as high as 16 inches.
In Fairbank, the fire department had to help an ambulance that got stuck while transporting a pregnant women.
"Members from the fire department mustered trucks with plows and tractors to make it to the scene, move the patient to the fire department's ambulance and transport her to the hospital, as well as free the other ambulance from the snow in zero visibility (and) drifting snow in 50 MPH winds," according to the Fairbank Fire Department facebook page. "At last report, the patient was in good condition at an area hospital."
Today's temperatures are expected to drop with a wind chill of negative 20 during the day with more snow possible.
