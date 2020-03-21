UPDATE: Black Hawk County has 2 more cases of coronavirus

WATERLOO -- State officials on Saturday announced that Black Hawk County has its second and third cases of patients with COVID-19. One is a middle-aged adult in the age range of 41 to 60, and another in the elderly range, 81 or older.
Also, Fayette County has its first case -- an adult in the age range of 18-40 years of age.
Black Hawk County announced a person aged 81 years of age was infected with COVID-19 earlier in the week.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 23 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 68 positive cases, officials said Saturday. To date, there have been 1,049 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.
Here is the breakdown of counties and their patients with the latest positive virus diagnoses: Allamakee County, 2 cases (total 5) ; Black Hawk County, 2 cases (total 3); Dubuque County, 1 case; Fayette County, 1 case; Henry County, 1 case; Johnson County, 5 cases (total 27) ; Linn County, 3 cases; Muscatine County, 1 case; Polk County, 4 cases (total 10) ; Pottawattamie County, 1 case (total 2 cases); Story County, 1 case; and Washington County, 1 case.
Johnson County continues to lead the state with the most cases -- 23. Next is Polk County with 10 cases; Allamakee County with five; and Dallas County with five.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
In earlier news, officials said Friday that more than $200,000 was now available in coronavirus relief for nonprofits through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, and millions in state grants would be available for businesses to apply for next week.
Grow Cedar Valley CEO Cary Darrah said at Friday's Black Hawk County Emergency Management briefing that a COVID-19 disaster response fund has been established "by a collaboration of community funders" in order to help "front-line employees" at nonprofit organizations in the Cedar Valley get through the coronavirus pandemic and related economic downturn.
"That is great news," Darrah said. "It's a great way to end the week, with news from our funding partners."
She also noted that $4 million in business assistance grants were made available Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Applications for those grants, administered through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, would be available sometime next week, Darrah said.
"Our top priority is everyone's health and well-being. But right behind that is our economic health," Darrah said. "We know there will be a recovery; it will affect our businesses differently."
She noted businesses and organizations rescheduling events were asked to use CedarValley365.com so as not to duplicate dates with others. More local COVID-19 information was available at growcedarvalley.com.
Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, Black Hawk County health director, said Friday, "We continue to emphasize that people should remain home when they are ill," she said. "All Iowans with fever or respiratory symptoms should remain home until you have no fever for 72 hours, and your symptoms have started to improve and it has been seven days since the start of your illness."
Testing supplies had gone up as of Friday, with Iowa having enough supplies to test up to 620 people, said Gov. Kim Reynolds at a separate Friday afternoon briefing. But officials were still strictly limited in whom they could test, and relying on the Iowa Department of Public Health to inform them of all positive cases.
"I know there's a lot of information, there's a lot of rumors, and I know it's very scary," Egbuonye said. "But please trust that your health department is going to provide you with the most accurate information as soon as we receive the communication."
Child care
Sarah Boleyn, supervisor at Exceptional Persons Child Care Resource and Referral of Northeast Iowa, said her organization was working on "long-range plans if needed" to help the growing child care needs in the Cedar Valley.
"Right now, we're in unknown times," Boleyn said. "We're not sure what to do, but child care is still going on."
The county, like many across the United States, has been dealing with a severe shortage of child care providers long before the pandemic.
Those looking for child care were asked to visit IowaCCRR.org or call (855) 244-5301. The Waterloo office number was 233-0804.
"We want to let families know that we're trying to support them with their child care needs ... and also support the current child care providers," Boleyn said.
COVID-19 preparations
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart noted his earlier declaration of civil emergency that was in effect for 30 days.
"This gives me, as mayor, freedom to issue directives to protect the public and continue city operations that would ordinarily require tedious checks and balances to carry out," Hart said.
He also added that employees who can were being asked to work from home, and though city services weren't being generally conducted in person, "many" were available online or by phone, and people were asked to continue to make all payments on time. Parking enforcement was being relaxed downtown to help support businesses, he said.
"As mayor and as a lifelong resident of Waterloo, I want everyone to know how incredibly proud I am of the professionalism, compassion and cooperation I see happening around me," he said. "Yes, our economy will recover from the virus."
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green noted his city council would be holding "the first of several special meetings to be carried out electronically" on Friday afternoon, in order to limit exposure to coronavirus.
"Be assured, we're just as accessible as before," Green said.
After the briefing, it was announced that -- due to the governor's declaration that city elections to fill vacancies would not be held for the time being -- Cedar Falls' special election would be pushed back to July 7.
Board of Supervisors chair Chris Schwartz said the county had a plan to address whether homeless individuals needed to be quarantined, by placing them into efficiency apartments or hotel rooms if apartments were not available.
It was being done both to maintain safe shelter operations, but also "so that we're not simply sending our homeless population out to fend for themselves," Schwartz said.
Sheriff Tony Thompson noted county briefings would not be conducted over the weekend "unless something significant occurs."
The next briefing was scheduled for Monday and would feature the directors of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Operation Threshold, the Salvation Army and MET Transit.