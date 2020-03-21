UPDATE: Black Hawk County has 2 more cases of coronavirus

"Right now, we're in unknown times," Boleyn said. "We're not sure what to do, but child care is still going on."

The county, like many across the United States, has been dealing with a severe shortage of child care providers long before the pandemic.

Those looking for child care were asked to visit IowaCCRR.org or call (855) 244-5301. The Waterloo office number was 233-0804.

"We want to let families know that we're trying to support them with their child care needs ... and also support the current child care providers," Boleyn said.

COVID-19 preparations

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart noted his earlier declaration of civil emergency that was in effect for 30 days.

"This gives me, as mayor, freedom to issue directives to protect the public and continue city operations that would ordinarily require tedious checks and balances to carry out," Hart said.

He also added that employees who can were being asked to work from home, and though city services weren't being generally conducted in person, "many" were available online or by phone, and people were asked to continue to make all payments on time. Parking enforcement was being relaxed downtown to help support businesses, he said.