WATERLOO – Water service officials are asking the public to take extra precautions as temperatures are expected to take a dive in coming days.
Recent below-freezing temperatures have increased the risk of freezing water pipes, said Rick Wilberding, assistant general manager for Waterloo Water Works.
On Friday, a frozen sprinkler head at Hotel President burst after a heater went out in the building’s ninth-floor mechanical room, sending water down a stairwell.
Tuesday’s temperatures call for a high of minus 4 degrees with a wind chill around minus 30, according to the National Weather Service. The Tuesday night low will be around minus 27 with a wind chill at minus 55. Wednesday’s high is expected to be minus 17.
Wilberding said frost penetration increase the possibility of frozen service lines from water mains to homes. The services lines are the responsibility of the homeowners.
He suggested residents monitor water temperatures by holding an outdoor thermometer under a running cold water faucet. If the temperature is below 40 degrees, Wilberding said residents should keep a small stream of cold water at all times.
Indoor water pipes next to exterior walls should also be protected from freezing.
A winter storm warning remains in effect this morning, as the area deals with a new round of fresh snow and impending high winds to make matters worse.
Already, a fatality has been reported with the latest snowfall.
A Johnston man died early Monday on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 130 when his car, traveling at a high rate of speed, hit a light pole, ejecting the driver, identified as Joshua T. Peterson, 31.
Sunday night and Monday's fresh round of snow caused school delays and cancellations. Waterl0o and Cedar Falls schools were closed Monday.
The National Weather Service said light snow will continue diminishing across northern Iowa and has ended altogether farther south into central Iowa. However, winds are expected to increase sharply early this morning leading to blowing and drifting snow where appreciable snow has fallen.
This storm will be followed by an extended and rarely seen outbreak of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills from late Monday through early Thursday, according to the NWS. Additional warnings, and advisories are expected to be later this morning.
"I think the proper term is nasty cold," Hasenstein told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "We are very confident this cold is going to be significant. ... People are right to be concerned."
Cold weather advisories are in effect across a broad swath of the central U.S., from North Dakota to Missouri and spanning into Ohio. Temperatures will be as many as 20 degrees below average in parts of the Upper Great Lakes region and Upper Mississippi Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
