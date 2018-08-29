LA PORTE CITY — Remains found in Wolf Creek earlier this month are those of missing teen Jake Wilson, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
But what still isn’t known is how Jake died.
Police Chief Chris Brecher disclosed the results of forensic tests by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation State Laboratory at an afternoon press conference.
“There is further analysis that is currently in progress, and we hope that these will provide more definitive answers to the questions we all seek,” Brecher said.
Sheriff Tony Thompson said those answers may never be known.
“That’s a frustration that we are going to have to live with every time we look the family in the eye,” Thompson said.
Wilson, a 16-year-old autistic high school student, disappeared on the night of April 7 after he said he wanted to walk down to Wolf Creek, a few short blocks from his home, and would be right back.
When he didn’t return, police, deputies and firefighters searched the area. The following day, hundreds of volunteers joined the effort, which continued for weeks.
Recreational kayakers found human remains in the creek Aug. 14 after fluctuations in the water level, and authorities spent days scouring the area for additional evidence.
Brecher wasn’t sure why the remains hadn’t been found earlier, considering searchers had passed through the area up to 30 times before.
“The entire time we’ve been in this creek, the conditions have always changed inside this creek. Where you see a sandbar at one point, at another point it’s no longer there. Everything shifts in the bottom of this creek,” Brecher said.
Thompson said it wasn’t clear where Jake entered the water, but he said the first items were found about 1,100 feet downstream from the railroad bridge on the outskirts of the north end of town.
Crews plan to return to the area to search for more evidence and more remains, although it wasn’t clear when. Thompson declined to disclose the nature of the remains but said a “significant” amount of remains have been recovered.
“Just because we’ve answered ‘where is Jake’ doesn’t stop us. We want to repatriate far more than what we have already been able to locate. We want to draw finality all through this investigation,” Thompson said.
“We hope at this point the community can start to heal,” Thompson said.
Jake’s father, Michael Wilson, and grandfather, Bruce Wilson, attended Wednesday’s press conference.
“This is some closure. I know it was to bring Jake home, and in our eyes, in my eyes, he is home,” Bruce Wilson said.
“We are at peace, and it’s always going to be rough for a long time. Forever maybe,” Bruce Wilson said. “I have the answers I need. I know where Jake’s at. … We know Jake is at peace, and he’s at rest, and he’s in the right hands.”
According to his obituary, a service of remembrance for Jake will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Union High School Gymnasium. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the family at Cedar Valley Bank and Trust in La Porte City. Inurnment will be at a later date at West View Cemetery.
The father’s side of the family last week announced plans for a memorial service 11 a.m. this Saturday at Candeo Church, 1405 Greenhill Road in Cedar Falls.
Bruce Wilson, grandfather of Jake Wilson, right, embraces Sheriff Tony Thompson following a press conference Aug. 29, 2018. Also pictured is Police Chief Chris Brecher.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson, left, and La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher announce that remains found in Wolf Creek are that of missing teen Jake Wilson on Aug. 29, 2018.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson, left, and La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher announce that remains found in Wolf Creek are that of missing teen Jake Wilson on Aug. 29, 2018.
From left, Bruce Wilson and Michael Wilson address reporters after authorities announced that remains found in Wolf Creek are that of missing teen Jake Wilson on Wednesday. Bruce Wilson is Jake's grandfather, and Michael Wilson is Jake's father.
La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher, left, and Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson during a press conference Thursday.
Jeremy Neiswonger, stepfather of Jake Wilson, and Megan Neiswonger, Jake’s mother, listen during a press conference at the La Porte City Fire Department on Thursday. Authorities announced the discovery of human remains consistent with Jake Wilson on Tuesday at Wolf Creek.
From left, Jeremy and Megan Neiswonger and La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher listen to Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson during a press conference at the La Porte City fire department on Thursday.
Authorities and Jake Wilson’s relatives gather at the La Porte City fire department on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Authorities said they found human remains in and around Wolf Creek are consistent with Jake on Aug. 14.
Jake Wilson’s relatives walk through rain to the press conference at the La Porte City fire department on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Authorities said they found human remains in and around Wolf Creek are consistent with Jake on Aug. 14.
Tami Adelmund, left, and Danielle Gasco, right, embrace during a candle light vigil for missing Jake Wilson at Wolf Creek Landing Monday, May 7, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The vigil was to show support for Jake’s family and friends and a reminder that he is in everyone’s thoughts as the search and investigation continues.
Hundreds gathered for a candle light vigil for missing Jake Wilson at Wolf Creek Landing Monday, May 7, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The vigil was to show support for Jake’s family and friends and a reminder that he is in everyone’s thoughts as the search and investigation continues.
Julie Borton, left, shares a moment with Violet Hanna, 4, during a candlelight vigil for Jake Wilson at Wolf Creek Landing on Monday in La Porte City.
Hundreds gathered for a candle light vigil for missing Jake Wilson at Wolf Creek Landing Monday, May 7, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The vigil was to show support for Jake’s family and friends and a reminder that he is in everyone’s thoughts as the search and investigation continues.
Julie Borton, left, shares a moment with Violet Hanna, 4, during a candle light vigil for Jake Wilson at Wolf Creek Landing Monday, May 7, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The vigil was to show support for Jake’s family and friends and a reminder that he is in everyone’s thoughts as the search and investigation continues.
Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil for missing teen Jake Wilson at Wolf Creek Landing on Monday in La Porte City.
Hundreds gathered for a candle light vigil for missing Jake Wilson at Wolf Creek Landing Monday, May 7, 2018, in La Porte City. The vigil was to show support for Jake’s family and friends and a reminder that he is in everyone’s thoughts as the search and investigation continues.
Hundreds gathered for a candle light vigil for missing Jake Wilson at Wolf Creek Landing Monday, May 7, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The vigil was to show support for Jake’s family and friends and a reminder that he is in everyone’s thoughts as the search and investigation continues.
Nathan Clements pastor at American Lutheran Church holds a candle during a vigil for missing Jake Wilson at Wolf Creek Landing Monday, May 7, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The vigil was to show support for Jake’s family and friends and a reminder that he is in everyone’s thoughts as the search and investigation continues.
Hundreds gathered for a candle light vigil for missing Jake Wilson at Wolf Creek Landing Monday, May 7, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The vigil was to show support for Jake’s family and friends and a reminder that he is in everyone’s thoughts as the search and investigation continues.
Hundreds gathered for a candle light vigil for missing Jake Wilson at Wolf Creek Landing Monday, May 7, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The vigil was to show support for Jake’s family and friends and a reminder that he is in everyone’s thoughts as the search and investigation continues.
Sheriff Tony Thompson, left, and Police Chief Chris Brecher announce the return of ground and water searches in the case of missing La Porte City teen Jake Wilson on Friday, April 20, 2018.
Blue ribbons in support of the search for missing La Porte City teen Jake Wilson hang from the front of City Hall on Friday, April 20, 2018.
A crew with Rapid Response Services Search & Rescue use a remote underwater sonar vehicle to search Wolf Creek for Jake Wilson an autistic 16-year-old that went missing Saturday, April 14, 2018, in LaPorte City , Iowa.
A crew with Rapid Response Services Search & Rescue use a remote underwater sonar vehicle to search Wolf Creek for Jake Wilson an autistic 16-year-old that went missing Saturday, April 14, 2018, in LaPorte City , Iowa.
Volunteer JoAnn Smith serves up lunch for as searchers take a break from looking for Jake Wilson in LaPorte City/
Volunteers listen to the update during a press conference on the Jake Wilson search Saturday, April 14, 2018, in LaPorte City , Iowa.
A man with Rapid Response Services Search & Rescue removes the remote underwater sonar vehicle from Wolf Creek after searching for Jake Wilson in La Porte City.
People in kayaks on Saturday search Wolf Creek in La Porte City for Jake Wilson, an autistic 16-year-old, that went missing last week.
The crew with Rapid Response Services Search & Rescue removes the remote underwater sonar vehicle April 14 from Wolf Creek after searching for Jake Wilson an autistic 16-year-old that went missing last Saturday, April 7, in La Porte City.
A crew with Rapid Response Services Search & Rescue finish up using a remote underwater sonar vehicle to search Wolf Creek for Jake Wilson an autistic 16-year-old that went missing Saturday, April 14, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa.
Volunteers feed multiple crews and agencies lunch as they take a break from searching for Jake Wilson an autistic 16-year-old that went missing a week ago Saturday, April 14, 2018, in LaPorte City , Iowa.
Volunteers feed multiple crews and agencies lunch as they take a break from searching for Jake Wilson an autistic 16-year-old that went missing a week ago Saturday, April 14, 2018, in LaPorte City , Iowa.
A man untangles the cable for a remote underwater sonar vehicle.
Volunteers and crews listen to the update during a press conference on the Jake Wilson search Saturday in LaPorte City.
Chris Brecher, police chief informs the media of developing information at a press conference about missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson that went missing a week ago Saturday, April 14, 2018, in LaPorte City , Iowa.
A man with Rapid Response Services Search & Rescue untangles the cable from a branch used in a remote underwater sonar vehicle to search Wolf Creek for Jake Wilson an autistic 16-year-old that went missing Saturday, April 14, 2018, in LaPorte City , Iowa.
Messages of thanks from elementary students line the walls of the La Porte City Fire Department during the search for Jake Wilson on April 13, 2018.
Messages of thanks from elementary students line the walls of the La Porte City Fire Department during the search for Jake Wilson on April 13, 2018.
Messages of thanks from elementary students line the walls of the La Porte City Fire Department during the search for Jake Wilson on April 13, 2018.
About 100 people searched in the water and along the banks of Wolf Creek at La Porte City on Thursday.
Searchers form a line in Wolf Creek to look for Jake Wilson an autistic 16-year-old that went missing last Saturday at they continue to look for more information Thursday, April 12, 2018, in LaPorte City , Iowa.
Searchers form a line Thursday, April 12, in Wolf Creek to look for Jake Wilson, an autistic 16-year-old who went missing April 7 in La Porte City.
Searchers form a line in Wolf Creek to look for Jake Wilson an autistic 16-year-old that went missing last Saturday at they continue to look for more information Thursday, April 12, 2018, in LaPorte City , Iowa.
Volunteers use ATV's to search fields and ditches along Canfield Road as the search continues for 16-year-old Jake Wilson Wednesday in La Porte City.
This undated photo shows Jake Wilson, at right, without his glasses. When he went missing, he did not have his glasses.
Searchers with the Black Hawk County Water Patrol team sift through a snag of logs and debris in a branch of the Cedar River east of La Porte City as the search continues for 16-year-old Jake Wilson Wednesday.
Search volunteers check in at the LaPorte Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday as the search continues for 16-year-old Jake Wilson in La Porte City.
Authorities and volunteers search a field for missing autistic 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
Authorities and volunteers head back to the fire station after searching for missing autistic 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
Chris Brecher, police chief informs the media of developing information at a press conference about missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing autistic 16-year-old Jake Wilson in Wolf Creek Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
Authorities search a field for missing autistic 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
Authorities use a drone to assist on searching for missing16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
Authorities and volunteers search a field for missing autistic 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
Chris Brecher, police chief informs the media of developing information at a press conference about missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa.
Chris Brecher, police chief informs the media of developing information at a press conference about missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa.
Chris Brecher, police chief informs the media of developing information at a press conference about missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa.
Sheriff Tony Thompson informs the media of developing information at a press conference about missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa.
Chris Brecher, police chief informs the media of developing information at a press conference about missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa.
Authorities and volunteers route traffic around during the search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
Sheriff Tony Thompson informs the media of developing information at a press conference about missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa.
A sign outside Tootsie's ice cream shop in support for prayers for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
Searchers order food at Tootsie's ice cream shop during a break in the search for 16-year-old Jake Wilson on Tuesday in La Porte City.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing autistic 16-year-old Jake Wilson in Wolf Creek Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing autistic 16-year-old Jake Wilson in Wolf Creek Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
Authorities and volunteers wait for instructions to go out and search for missing autistic 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
Volunteers are taged with ID's to make sure they are accounted for when they come back from a search area as the search continues for missing autistic 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
A search group of volunteers head back to the fire station after searching for missing autistic 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
Authorities and volunteers search a field for missing autistic 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
Authorities and volunteers head back to the fire station after searching for missing autistic 16-year-old Jake Wilson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing autistic 16-year-old Jake Wilson in Wolf Creek Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in La Porte City, Iowa. The search for Wilson is continuing for a third day.
Area high school students Carrissa Curry, left, Beau Moody, center, and Brayden Caster, right, walk the river bank of Wolf Creek in search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City , Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Blairstown fire fighter Tyler Chekal, right, looks over a map as his team searches for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City , Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Crews with Iowa Task Force use a boat to search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities check a storm drain as they search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Crews with Iowa Task Force use a boat to search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Crews with Iowa Task Force use a boat to search Wolf Creek for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson April 9 in LaPorte City.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Crews with Iowa Task Force use a boat to search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Volunteers Don Grimm, left, and Sami Riley search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson on Monday near LaPorte City.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities and volunteers search for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City, Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Tyler Chekal, left, a firefighter from Blairstown crosses off an area on the map that his team has searched for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City , Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Tyler Chekal a fire fighter from Blairstown looks at map as his team searches for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City , Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Volunteer Don Grimm searches the bank of Wolf Creek for missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson Monday, April 9, 2018, in LaPorte City , Iowa. Wilson was last seen Saturday night when he left his home to go to Wolf Creek, about two blocks away.
Authorities gather outside the LaPorte City Police Department during the search for 16-year-old Jake Wilson early Sunday, April 8, 2018.
