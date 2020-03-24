UPDATE: As supplies run low, volunteers sew masks for local health care pros

Then, Sander packed up her work -- about 100 pieces -- drove from Fairbank to Cedar Falls and left it on Hess’ doorstep, both communicating from a safe distance.

“I met her by waving at her from her house,” Sander said of her new sewing buddy. “That’s what’s really cool — we saw the need.”

Hess then sewed each mask, using the now-hard-to-find 1/8th-inch braided elastic to make the covers. She then had several mask covers dropped off at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, which had posted a pattern to its website and asked for donations.

Both stressed that the covers were not meant to serve as filtration for coronavirus, just to cover an N95 mask so it may be able to be reused more than once.

UnityPoint said it was still accepting mask covers, even though they briefly stopped taking them.

"We paused for a little bit to develop a better way to collect all of the donations and put them to use, which we were able to accomplish," said UnityPoint spokesperson Carson Tigges. He said the organization would be sharing more details on that new collection method Tuesday.

Hess and Sander were still making them, because Hess had orders from Peoples Clinic, a state prison, ambulance crews and even personal use.