UPDATE: Amid shortage, Iowa extends ‘shelf life’ of medical equipment

Gov. Kim Reynolds reassured Iowans that positive cases of the novel coronavirus are “plateauing” even though Friday’s count included 118 new cases that brings the total to 1,388.

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported, both of Linn County residents — one between 61 and 80 and one 81 or older. So far, 31 people have died in Iowa as result of the disease — nine of them in Linn County.

The latest figures show COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 81 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Linn County continues to lead the state with 225 known cases, followed by Johnson County with 185, Polk County with 147, Scott County with 99, Muscatine County with 80 and Washington and Tama counties with 70 each.

“When we started this week, I told Iowans that it would be a difficult one and it has been,” the governor said. But she also pointed to “reassuring signs” by noting that 14,565 Iowans have tested negative for the virus — including 862 in the latest report — and that 36 percent, or 506 Iowans, have recovered from the virus. Friday, 119 Iowans remained hospitalized.

Reynolds said trend lines show “we’re doing the right thing but our work is not yet done.”