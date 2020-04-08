UPDATE: 4 new coronavirus cases added in Black Hawk County, 4 more in Tama

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – Black Hawk County picked up four new coronavirus cases, according to the latest numbers released by the state on Wednesday morning.

The tally brings the total number of cases in the county to 19.

Tama County also added four confirmed cases to their numbers. Allamakee County had two additional, and Benton County added one.

Statewide, Iowa added 97 new cases, bringing the total to 1,145. There was one new death --- an elderly adult in Linn County, bringing the state total to 27.

The data also shows increase hospitalization in recent days with 122 people now in hospitals, up 17 percent from the day before.

Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said the increase is due to changes in how the state gathers the information. She said Iowa’s hospitalization rate of 10% is lower than national trends of 15% to 20%.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said 14,000 small businesses have applied to the state for relief grants totaling $148 million. The first round of checks are going out to 500 businesses, with grants range from $5,000 to $25,000.