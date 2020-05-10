UPDATE: 2 new deaths due to virus reported in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Black Hawk County rose by 23 on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,754. An additional two deaths were reported.
Statewide, 13 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Iowa Sunday, with an additional 287 cases being confirmed.
Black Hawk County remains the third-most impacted county in the state, behind only Polk County and Woodbury County's known infections, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. On a per capita basis, Black Hawk County is not nearly as high as Louisa, Tama, Marshall and Woodbury counties.
The hospitalization rate in Black Hawk County is 4.7 percent.
Black Hawk County now has 26 deaths due to the virus, according to health officials. The county has three long-term care facilities with outbreaks, according to the state -- Friendship Village, Harmony House and NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. Three positive resident diagnosis of coronavirus in a building is considered an outbreak. The state lists 18 staff and/or residents at Friendship Village are infected; 62 at Harmony House and nine at NewAldaya. Bartels Lutheran care center in Waverly is also on the outbreak list with 30 staff and/or residents testing positive.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday the number of infections in the state grew by 287 to a total of 11,959 cases of COVID-19, which is the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
For most infected people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness or death.
Iowa has begun easing restrictions on businesses across the state even as the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase each day.
