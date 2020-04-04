UPDATE: 2 new cases in Black Hawk, Tama adds 7

WATERLOO – Black Hawk County picked up two more coronavirus cases, according to numbers released by state officials on Saturday.
The latest involved one middle age adult between 41 and 60 years old and one older adult between 61 and 80, according to the governor’s office. The additions bring the number of confirmed cases in Black Hawk County to 10.
With the addition of 87 new case announced Saturday, the statewide total now stands at 786.
Howard and Grundy counties saw their first cases in the latest batch of statistics. Both cases involve middle age adults between 18 and 40.
Tama County picked up seven new cases --- one between 18 and 40, two 61 to 80 and four over age 81. That brings the total cases in Tama to 29, according to the state’s numbers.
Bremer County also added one new case, an adult between 18 and 40.
There have been a total of 9,454 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 87 individuals include:
- Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Bremer County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Dubuque County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)
- Grundy County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Howard County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Jefferson County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Keokuk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Lee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)
- Lyon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Mills County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Plymouth County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
- Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years)
- Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)
- Sioux County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (41-60 years)
- Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)
- Van Buren County, 1 older adult (41-60 years)
- Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
Earlier report
JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds expressed concern Friday that the shelter-at-home issue is dividing Iowans at a time they need to be united in following directives she said often are more comprehensive in slowing the spread of coronavirus than the shelter orders in most states.
Reynolds used her news briefing at the state emergency operations center to address the issue after a top White House adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, threw his support behind a national shelter-at-home declaration — meant to keep people at home except for essential activities — and the Iowa Board of Medicine also called on her to take the action as a way to protect Iowa’s health care workers.
The governor expressed frustration that people look at a map showing at least 40 states operating under shelter-at-home orders with Iowa as an outlier — but seldom looking deeper to see that Iowa acted early to close businesses, restrict gatherings to 10, recommend people work from home and stay inside when sick or isolate if exposed to the virus; and promoted other precautionary measures. School districts closed voluntarily at first, but then remain closed under her order.
The pandemic has resulted in 11 deaths and at least 699 positive cases in Iowa. The virus now has been found in 65 of Iowa’s 99 counties.
“If you get a side-by-side comparison with what we’re doing in Iowa and what other states are doing they are much the same,” Reynolds said.
“Iowans of all walks of life are either strongly in favor or strongly opposed of sheltering in place and this has become a divisive issue at a time when we must be united in our response to this crisis,” she said. “I want Iowans to understand that we have taken significant and incremental steps to mitigate the spread of the virus since we identified our first case on March 8. We were ahead of many states in our response efforts and we continue to dial up our mitigation efforts based on data that is designed by the experts in the Iowa Department of Public Health.”
Reynolds said there is a mental health “down side” of suicides and domestic abuse that goes with a restrictive shelter-at-home order.
“What matters is the substance of the order, not it’s name,” the governor noted. “Shelter doesn’t mean any state’s orders are different from or stronger than what we are doing in Iowa.”
Asked directly about Fauci’ position, Reynolds noted there are health experts with competing perspectives, adding that “maybe he doesn’t have all of the information. You can’t just look at a map and assume that no action has been taken. That is completely false. There is still some disconnect on what we’ve done and what the expectations are and actually what’s taking place in other states across this country.”
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state epidemiologist and Iowa Department of Public Health medical director, said it seemed like “we’re all really saying the same thing” in wanting to keep Iowans safe as the state may be approaching a COVID-19 peak later this month.
On Friday, health officials said they had been notified of 85 more positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 699 positive cases. The 85 positive results were the second-highest single-day tally for Iowa, trailing the 88 positive cases reported March 30
The good news in Friday’s report was that there were not any additional deaths.
Reynolds said 726 Iowans had negative test results, bringing that total of 8,764.
A total of 80 Iowans were hospitalized with virus-related symptoms or illnesses while another 85 had recovered.
Linn County continued Friday to lead all Iowa counties with 118 cases, followed by Polk County with 100 and Johnson County with 83.
A total of 374 women and 325 men have tested positive, with the 41-60 age range the highest with 256 cases.
