UPDATE: 189 new cases of coronavirus is highest one-day total yet; state adds 6 deaths Tuesday

DES MOINES -- The state added 189 new cases of coronavirus and six new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, and state health officials are now sharing information about long-term care facility outbreaks with the public on their website.
A total of 1,899 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Iowa in 82 of the state's 99 counties since the first cases on March 8, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The total number of deaths is now 49.
The spike is largely related to mass testing of a meatpacking plant in southeast Iowa, said Gov. Kim Reynolds.
"As you're aware of, a Tyson plant in Louisa County has experienced an outbreak," Reynolds said, noting 86 of the positive cases Tuesday were related to that outbreak.
Three new long-term care facilities in the state were newly experiencing outbreaks: Two in Polk County, and one in Bremer County -- Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
A total of 163 were currently hospitalized with the virus, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced.
Black Hawk County added 16 cases Tuesday for a total of 78 cases. The county's caseload has spiked in recent days, but officials aren't saying if there are outbreaks contributing to the caseload at long-term care facilities or at workplaces. The county hasn't yet recorded a death.
Hard-hit Tama County recorded six new cases and one new death, for a total of 108 cases and three deaths.
IDPH now breaks out the number of people who have been tested and who have recovered by county. Black Hawk County has tested 585 people, and 16 people have recovered from the virus.
