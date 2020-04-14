UPDATE: 189 new cases of coronavirus is highest one-day total yet; state adds 6 deaths Tuesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- The state added 189 new cases of coronavirus and six new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, and state health officials are now sharing information about long-term care facility outbreaks with the public on their website.

A total of 1,899 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Iowa in 82 of the state's 99 counties since the first cases on March 8, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The total number of deaths is now 49.

The spike is largely related to mass testing of a meatpacking plant in southeast Iowa, said Gov. Kim Reynolds.

"As you're aware of, a Tyson plant in Louisa County has experienced an outbreak," Reynolds said, noting 86 of the positive cases Tuesday were related to that outbreak.

Three new long-term care facilities in the state were newly experiencing outbreaks: Two in Polk County, and one in Bremer County -- Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

A total of 163 were currently hospitalized with the virus, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced.