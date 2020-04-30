UPDATE: 14 COVID-19 deaths in Iowa Thursday, 302 new cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- More than 7,000 Iowans have now been diagnosed with coronavirus as the state recorded a new high number of deaths on Thursday, at 14, though more than two-thirds of the state is allowed to reopen restaurants and stores starting Friday.

Restaurants, retail stores, gyms and other types of businesses in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties that don't have many confirmed coronavirus cases are allowed to reopen at half capacity Friday as Gov. Kim Reynolds relaxed restrictions meant to "flatten the curve" of coronavirus' impact on hospitals.

Reynolds said 89% of the new cases were from the 22 counties were such restrictions would not be lifted until May 15.

"Iowans in many communities will have an opp to shop on Main Street, eat at their favorite local restaurant or attend church if they choose," Reynolds said, though she added coronavirus would not be going away "anytime soon."

She said she understood that some businesses were not comfortable reopening on Friday, "and that's OK," she said.

"We must all learn how to manage the virus in our daily lives," she said.

The state had 24 confirmed outbreaks in long-term care facilities and a total of 7,145 cases.