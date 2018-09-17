FAIRBANK — A 12-year-old boy was killed in a lawn mower accident over the weekend.
Carson James McGrane, 12, of Fairbank, was mowing a lawn in the 400 block of Lakeside Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. It appears McGrane shut the riding lawn mower down and stepped away from it, deputies said.
At some point, the mower began to roll backward on an incline, striking McGrane and pinning him underneath, deputies said.
The sheriff’s office was called around 1:40 p.m.
McGrane was removed from under the mower and transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
This incident remains under investigation by the Fairbank Police Department and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. The Fairbank Fire Department, Fairbank Ambulance, Oelwein Mercy Ambulance and Air-Care assisted the sheriff’s office.
Wapsie Valley Schools, where McGrane attended and was in the seventh grade, noted on the district’s website it had grief support and counselors available to students and staff Monday. The district also postponed homecoming and related activities, moving it to Sept. 30 through Oct. 5, and indefinitely postponed junior high football, volleyball and cross country games scheduled Monday.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the McGrane family and friends in this difficult time,” the district said on its website. “We are deeply saddened to receive the news of the sudden death of 7th Grader, Carson McGrane. He will be incredibly missed. The McGrane family has requested that in lieu of flowers any memorial contributions be given to a scholarship fund that will be created in Carson’s name.”
