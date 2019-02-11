WATERLOO — Far be it from us to call Punxatawney Phil a liar, but while the groundhog predicted an early spring, winter’s not done with Northeast Iowa yet.
Waterloo can expect 5 to 8 inches of snow through today, according to Mark Schnackenberg, chief meteorologist at KWWL-TV. Snow should taper off by late morning, but a few snow showers are still possible into the afternoon.
Farther north and east in an area stretching from Dubuque to Decorah, 8 to 10 inches of snow could fall, Schnackenberg said.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 tonight for Black Hawk, Grundy, Hardin, Marshall and Tama counties in Northeast Iowa. The winter storm warning will run through 9 p.m. for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek counties.
The storm brought occasionally heavy snowfall by late Monday afternoon.
Wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour today could make travel “very difficult to treacherous,” according to the National Weather Service, with patchy, blowing snow leading to a reduction in visibility on the roads.
Temperatures will dip into the single digits tonight, but some sunshine is expected Wednesday, when the high temperature will be in the low 20s.
More precipitation is possible Friday. Before the latest storm began Monday, Waterloo had received 4.4 inches of snow in February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.