Upcoming events at Amvets Post #31

Evansdale AMVETS Post
EVANSDALE – Multiple events for AMVETS Post #31, 706 Colleen Ave., have been announced.

  • Saturday is a steak night from 5 to 7 p.m. with karaoke from 7 to 11 p.m. 
  • Dec. 17 is a tenderloin dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. with karaoke from 7 to 11 p.m.
  • Dec. 31 is a New Year's Eve "dance and good times" to ring in 2023.
