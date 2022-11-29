Upcoming events at Amvets Post #31

EVANSDALE – Multiple events for AMVETS Post #31, 706 Colleen Ave., have been announced.
- Saturday is a steak night from 5 to 7 p.m. with karaoke from 7 to 11 p.m.
- Dec. 17 is a tenderloin dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. with karaoke from 7 to 11 p.m.
- Dec. 31 is a New Year's Eve "dance and good times" to ring in 2023.
