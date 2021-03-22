Up to your eyeballs in credit card debt after 2020? Here's how to start fixing that in 2021

“When COVID first hit, creditors, student loans, mortgage lenders, they put forbearances and deferments on their products, so that helped out our typical clients when they would otherwise be struggling,” Rando said.

Finley added that the recent stimulus check is a great candidate for applying toward credit card debt, even though it might not be the most fun way to spend it.

“It’s the mindset: I want to get rid of this, it’s killing me,” Finley said. “You do have to be motivated to do it.”

If you’re still having trouble, book time with a nonprofit credit counselor who can help you put a plan together to get the debt paid off within a few years at lower payment amounts per month. But don’t fall prey to debt consolidation scams that charge high fees.

“Reach out before you start falling behind,” Rando said. “If you’re just making those minimum payments, your balances are not going down, you’re accruing late fees, that’s the ideal time to reach out. There may be more options at that point that the counselor could look at.”

And if you’re out of work, lost hours at work or are remote working, use that extra time to not just get out of debt, but start learning how to make your money work for you, Finley said.