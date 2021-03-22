Up to your eyeballs in credit card debt after 2020? Here's how to start fixing that in 2021

WATERLOO — If you’re stuck underneath a pile of credit card debt after a year unlike any other, you’re far from alone.
The pandemic has had a “major impact” on their financial situation, 17% of Americans say, while another 26% said it had at least a minor impact, according to a recent poll done by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
That meant holiday spending in December was put on credit cards more than ever, according to LendEDU, an online financial marketplace geared toward college students.
That organization surveyed Americans in December and found 74% said they had too much credit card debt. That number jumped when those surveyed had been laid off in 2020 (80%) or were still out of work (86%).
“I would say (credit card debt is) the worst debt you can have,” said Mike Finley, a Waterloo man who retired at 45 years old and gives out financial advice as the Crazy Man in the Pink Wig. “That compounding of fees can dramatically increase the amount of debt you have over time.”
It’s the high interest rates the cards can charge — higher than a mortgage or most car payments — that make credit card debt so tough to get out from under.
“We do see more credit card debt than other” types of debt, said Karyn Rando, director of counseling operations with Consumer Credit Counseling Service, which has an office in Waterloo. “After your holiday bills come in and it’s tax time, people are really looking at how they can start to pay down their unsecured debt.”
Here’s the advice from Finley and Rando:
- Make a budget, particularly if you’re not sure how much you’re spending month to month.
“It’s eye opening in that regard, when they’re able to create a budget and maintain it month after month,” Rando said. “You get a good sense of what’s going in and out.”
Some people have taken “pandemic buying” to an extreme, like compulsively scrolling Amazon, Finley said, and if you’re one of them it’s important to be honest with yourself about your wants vs. needs.
“Some of it’s psychological; many people buy things almost as a security blanket,” he said. “But credit card debt lasts a long time.”
- See if you can use a pandemic-era program — like mortgage and student loan deferment, or even the extra $300 per week in unemployment through September — and dedicate that money to go toward credit card debt.
“When COVID first hit, creditors, student loans, mortgage lenders, they put forbearances and deferments on their products, so that helped out our typical clients when they would otherwise be struggling,” Rando said.
Finley added that the recent stimulus check is a great candidate for applying toward credit card debt, even though it might not be the most fun way to spend it.
“It’s the mindset: I want to get rid of this, it’s killing me,” Finley said. “You do have to be motivated to do it.”
- If you’re still having trouble, book time with a nonprofit credit counselor who can help you put a plan together to get the debt paid off within a few years at lower payment amounts per month. But don’t fall prey to debt consolidation scams that charge high fees.
“Reach out before you start falling behind,” Rando said. “If you’re just making those minimum payments, your balances are not going down, you’re accruing late fees, that’s the ideal time to reach out. There may be more options at that point that the counselor could look at.”
And if you’re out of work, lost hours at work or are remote working, use that extra time to not just get out of debt, but start learning how to make your money work for you, Finley said.
“For those who really do want to get in control of their finances, they have this extra bit of time to use to formulate a plan,” he said. “That’s what everybody needs.”