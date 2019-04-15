WATERLOO -- A Northeast Iowan who recently visited Israel was diagnosed with Iowa's first case of measles since 2011, according to state officials.
The individual, identified only as someone from the northeast region of the state, was not vaccinated and had returned from Israel recently, "where measles transmission is occurring," the Iowa Department of Public Health said in a Monday press release.
The person was tested at the State Hygenic Lab over the weekend.
"The individual has cooperated with public health officials," the IDPH stated. "At this time there is no indication there is any threat to the public."
It's the first case of measles in Iowa since 2011, the department noted, though measles cases are on the rise elsewhere in the United States: 555 cases have been confirmed in 20 states by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "the second-greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since measles was eliminated in 2000," according to the CDC's report from Jan. 1 through April 11.
Outbreaks have occurred in New York, California, Washington and New Jersey, linked largely to unvaccinated travelers returning from Israel, Ukraine and the Phillippines and reintroducing the disease into other populations of people who haven't been vaccinated, according to the CDC.
The case "serves as a reminder for all Iowans to ensure their vaccinations are up-to-date," the IDPH said in its release. "Vaccines prevent diseases and save lives."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Had the measles, mumps, and chicken pox as a child. lived
This isn't even newsworthy let alone Breaking News.
It would be nice to know if this person was contagious on the plane and were other passengers notified. If you are not vaccinated, perhaps you should take care not to travel to countries where there are these diseases and bring them back to an area that is measles free. Gramma, I am happy that you and this gramma had no negative consequences from these diseases, but that does not mean that others didn't. The world has changed and worldwide travel is now much more common with bigger risks of spreading diseases.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.