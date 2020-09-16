'Unlike anything I've seen:' Health care providers talk mental health during COVID-19

The stress of the pandemic has certainly affected the 6,000 patients served at the UnityPoint-Health Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center, said executive director Tom Eachus. But it also affects new populations.

“Even people who are functioning, that don’t have histories of mental health difficulties, are now experiencing the anxiety, the stress, the grief, the loss,” Eachus said. “As Tony said, I think it’s gonna be around for a long time.”

The same was true at MercyOne, said health care provider and state Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, noting patients were self-reporting mental health issues at “three times” the level they were previous to the pandemic.

“People who were feeling fine and doing relatively well, now they’re tired of this, they’re anxious (about) their job, their unemployment,” she said. “A lot of people are feeling some uncertainty there and don’t know where to channel that, because they’ve never had to channel that before.”

For all the efforts in recent years to strengthen partnerships between places like hospitals and jails and the crisis intervention programs that have come online, Thompson said there’s still a ways to go to get a handle on mental health in the county.