Unlicensed, ‘scandal-ridden’ broker offers cremation services to grieving Iowa families

An Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter called the company’s toll-free line to inquire about cremation services in Des Moines. The operator who took the call answered the phone by saying, “Funeral home,” and then said, “The director is with a family just at this moment,” adding that he would return the call later.

According to court records and various states’ licensing boards, company founder Gioseppe Salvatore Damiano, also known as Joseph Damiano, established the business — one of several related to cremations and funerals — in 2012, with the assistance of his son, Anthony. The company acts as a broker, or middleman, by selling funeral and cremation services that are then sub-contacted to legitimate, licensed operators.

In 2002, Joseph Damiano, then known as the “Body Baron of Broward County” due to his contracts for transporting and cremating corpses, was criminally charged in Florida with running an illegal crematorium and concealing his interest in one of his related businesses.