University of Northern Iowa to create digital encyclopedia of Iowa history

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa's history department was recently awarded a $15,000 grant for a digital project to help preserve and share Iowa's history.

The awarded grant is part of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs’ recent announcement of more than $1.5 million in grants for the return of the state’s arts, culture, history and creative sector by supporting arts and cultural jobs and programming in the humanities.

This particular project will fund a new digital resource called EncyclopedIA that will explore the history of Iowa using chronological, thematic and geographic lenses while also thoughtfully considering the diversity of Iowans and embedding the voices, history and perspectives of those who have been traditionally underrepresented.

EncyclopedIA entries will be accessible to the general public as well as educators responsible for integrating Iowa history into their elementary and secondary school classrooms. The state encyclopedia is an outgrowth of Teaching Iowa History, an award-winning, National Endowment for the Humanities grant-funded project under the leadership of the Iowa Museum Association that supports K-12 educators teaching Iowa history using primary sources.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0