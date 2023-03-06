CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa is now accepting candidates for a new individualized alternative for graduate study: One of three new program additions at UNI recently approved by the Iowa Board of Regents, the Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies (MAIS) offers a flexible and personalized plan of study to a selective and multidisciplinary group of graduate students.

The MAIS is planned as a standalone 30-hour master’s degree program that allows students to choose between two to three concentration areas. Unlike most MA programs, the MAIS gives students the freedom to take graduate courses from all departments and professional schools at UNI.

“This degree has flexibility that no other degree allows for,” said Wendy Marie Hoofnagle, MAIS coordinator in UNI’s Graduate College. “The MAIS allows students to create a unique, individualized course of study that can be tailored to their specific career and personal goals. Best of all, we provide close academic mentorship and support to chart your path from the time you first arrive on campus through the completion of your final MA project.”

The program is also positioned to serve as a degree completion program for non-traditional students who have graduate credit and are looking for an opportunity to finish a graduate credential.

“There is a clear need for more interdisciplinary programs and alternative credentialing options to address the changing expectations of students, and to be nimble and responsive to the varying demands of the workforce,” said Gabriela Olivares, interim dean of the Graduate College. “This program will equip students with the knowledge to expand leadership, communication, critical thinking and research skills in more than one discipline.”

University of Northern Iowa’s Graduate College is now accepting MAIS applications for Fall 2023. More information about admission requirements can be found on UNI’s website.

The University of Northern Iowa supports graduate learners with rigorous, individualized opportunities in a student-centered environment with engaged faculty who excel in teaching and scholarship. Over 40 graduate programs are available through on-campus and online learning.

