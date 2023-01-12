University of Northern Iowa leaders visit John Deere

WATERLOO – University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook and other members of the UNI leadership team visited the John Deere Waterloo Operations facility Thursday for an annual meeting with Waterloo Factory Manager Becky Guinn and other members of John Deere’s management team in Waterloo. Nook and the UNI contingent toured Deere’s tractor cab assembly facility and discussed the university’s decades-long partnership with John Deere.

“The University of Northern Iowa and John Deere have collaborated for more than 50 years in the greater Waterloo-Cedar Falls area and surrounding counties,” said Nook. “Becky and her team at Deere’s Waterloo Works have embraced our passion for supporting education at all levels. UNI strives to continue serving as a good steward of Deere’s generosity as we both seek to meet the workforce needs of Iowa, in addition to enhancing quality of life and diversity initiatives in our shared footprint.”

During the last 50-plus years, John Deere has funded scholarships, enabled building renovations, sponsored programming and more.

Deere is the largest private employer of UNI graduates, with almost 1,300 alumni reporting employment. Deere is also consistently one of UNI’s top five recruiting partners in terms of internships and student employment opportunities.

PHOTOS: John Deere partners with Habitat for Humanity John Deere 2 John Deere 3 John Deere 4 John Deere 5 John Deere 6