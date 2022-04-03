 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Northern Iowa junior Nixon Benitez receives Newman fellowship

NEW UNI logo

CEDAR FALLS -- A University of Northern Iowa junior who is the first-ever Latino executive editor of the Northern Iowan student newspaper has been awarded a 2022 Newman Civic Fellowship.

Nixson Benitez, 20, a junior majoring in digital media journalism with a minor in interactive digital studies, was one of 173 students from around the country to receive the annual award, which recognizes students who are making a positive difference in their campus communities. It is bestowed by Campus Compact, a national coalition of university and college presidents.

The Des Moines native and Lincoln High School graduate was recognized for his achievements on and off campus, most notably his work with the Northern Iowan (NI) student newspaper both as the executive editor and the creator of a Spanish-language column.

