CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa and Rod Library will host the eighth annual RodCon, a mini comic book convention, on the UNI campus on April 1.
Everyone is welcome at the free event which typically draws at least 2,000 people.
Attendees can enjoy a variety of free activities including a costume contest, demonstrations, trivia, food, panels and more.
The theme of this year's costume contest is "All Things 80s." There is also a free dedicated kids' zone with activities for younger RodCon goers. More than 40 vendors are expected to attend the event, with everything from handmade jewelry to illustrations.
RodCon will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more details, visit
rodcon.library.uni.edu.
Photos: Scenes from the Super Nintendo World attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood
Quinn Roseboom, right, looks through an augmented reality viewfinder at the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
David Valenzuela, left, and Sulhee Jessica Woo of Las Vegas wear mushroom caps as they share a drink at the Toadstool Cafe in the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
Isaiah Shinn of Los Angeles wears a hat inspired by the Nintendo video game character "Mario" at the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
Shoppers browse through Nintendo-themed merchandise in the 1-UP Factory store at the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World on a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
Large doors lead to the main plaza of the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
Nintendo-themed dolls and pillows are displayed inside the 1-UP Factory store at the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World on a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
"Piranha Plants" from Nintendo's "Mario" video game franchise decorate the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
Anna Brisbin of Los Angeles places her wrist Power-Up Band underneath a Punch Block to collect points at the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
The Nintendo video game character "Luigi" walks through the main plaza of the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
The the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World is pictured during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
An illustration of the "Mario" video game franchise antagonist Bowser Jr. is displayed in a hallway on the path to the "Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge" ride at the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
An usher waits for guests amidst colorful decorations on the way to the "Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge" ride at the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World on a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
Charles Brockman, right, of Austin, TX, takes a picture of Melissa Baker in the main plaza of the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
The new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World is pictured during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
Visitors to the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World take pictures of the Nintendo video game character "Mario" during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
The Nintendo video game characters "Mario," right, and "Luigi" stand in the main plaza of the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday.
Chris Pizzello
