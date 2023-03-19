CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa and Rod Library will host the eighth annual RodCon, a mini comic book convention, on the UNI campus on April 1.

Everyone is welcome at the free event which typically draws at least 2,000 people.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of free activities including a costume contest, demonstrations, trivia, food, panels and more.

The theme of this year's costume contest is "All Things 80s." There is also a free dedicated kids' zone with activities for younger RodCon goers. More than 40 vendors are expected to attend the event, with everything from handmade jewelry to illustrations.

RodCon will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more details, visit rodcon.library.uni.edu.

