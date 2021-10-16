 Skip to main content
University of Northern Iowa business fair set

University of Northern Iowa students mingle around Lawther Field Aug. 19.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Valley businesses and organizations will have an opportunity to introduce themselves to University of Northern Iowa students and employees at the inaugural business and community fair.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at Lawther Field on the UNI campus. If rain occurs, it will be moved to Maucker Union.

More than 75 businesses and organizations from across the region will be on campus that day, including restaurants, boutiques, service organizations and more. 

More information is available at pantherexperience.uni.edu.

