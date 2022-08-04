University of Northern Iowa alumus named new CEO of Hy-Vee

CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa alumnus Aaron Wiese has been name Hy-Vee’s next chief executive officer, effective Oct. 1.

The Cherokee native studied political science at UNI, according to a news release from the university. He began his Hy-Vee career while still a student there in 1993.

Wiese is currently vice chairman of Hy-Vee Inc. and president of the company’s supply chain and subsidiaries. Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker recently announced his promotion. Wiese will continue to report to Edeker, who will stay on as Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board.

“Aaron is ready to help me lead the company as chief executive officer,” Edeker said in a news release. “He has a strong vision for the total breadth of our company and is extremely knowledgeable in many areas. With Aaron as CEO, Hy-Vee continues to be positioned for incredible growth and innovation.”

After leaving UNI, Wiese held various operations leadership roles before joining Hy-Vee’s executive staff as director of real estate strategic planning in 2012. Over the next decade, Wiese continued to rise through the ranks at Hy-Vee and, most notably, made a tremendous impact on Hy-Vee’s health and wellness division.

In December 2020, he was promoted to the executive vice president level and became president of digital growth and co-chief operating officer just a few months later. He has held his current position since December 2021.