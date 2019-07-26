WATERLOO — A nighttime University Avenue construction closure has been rescheduled for Aug. 1.
Contractors are planning to close University from Access B, or Tunis Drive, to the Walgreen’s driveway near Progress Avenue from 7 p.m. Aug. 1 until 4 a.m. the following morning.
This closure had originally been planned for July 25.
Meanwhile, depending on the weather, the contractor plans to open Access A, the frontage road near Casey’s General Store, as early as July 30 and close the other frontage road access to the west near the Greenhill Road bridge.
During this time, University will remain open and access to the frontage roads will continue.
For safety purposes, do not enter the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed lanes. It would be advisable to remain behind the sidewalk on the property side during the reconstruction work.
Additional information can be viewed on the city of Waterloo’s website or the University Avenue Facebook page.
