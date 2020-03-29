University Avenue road work continues

WATERLOO -- As early as Tuesday, University Avenue traffic is expected to shift as the city of Waterloo and their contractor continue work on the reconstruction of the University Avenue Reconstruction Project from Midway Drive to Hwy. 63.

From Midway Drive to Ansborough Avenue, University Avenue traffic is anticipated to shift head-to-head from west of Midway Drive to east of Greenhill Road on the eastbound lanes (south side). Access will remain for Midway Drive and Access B (Tunis). University Avenue traffic will continue to have lane closures from east of Greenhill Road to Falls Avenue.

During this time, University Avenue from Cedar Heights Drive to Knoll Avenue will remain open and access to the frontage roads will remain. Business and detour signs will be utilized during construction.

For safety purposes, please do not enter the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed lanes. It would be advisable to remain behind the sidewalk on the property side during the reconstruction work.

