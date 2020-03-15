University Avenue reconstruction project to resume
University Avenue reconstruction project to resume

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo and its contractor will resume work on the University Avenue reconstruction project Phases 1 and 2 from Midway Drive to Evergreen Avenue.

As early as Monday, University Avenue traffic will have lane closures from east of Greenhill Road Bridge to Falls Avenue.

The contractor will resume work on Phases 1 and Phase 2 during the week of March 23, depending on the weather.

During this time, University Avenue will remain open and access to the frontage roads will remain.

Officials are asking people to stay away from the construction area, preferably behind the sidewalk on the property side.

The overall project is projected to cost $40 million to reconstruct three miles of the busy road between Cedar Falls and U.S. 63 near downtown Waterloo.

The city received $28 million from the Iowa Department of Transportation when the state transferred jurisdiction of the former state highway to the city.

It will rebuild University from just east of Ansborough Avenue to U.S. 63, reducing the roadway from six to four lanes, adding a roundabout intersection at Fletcher Avenue and installing a trail, sidewalk and decorative features.

The city received a $750,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association to pay for some of the enhancements designed to make the corridor appealing to motorists.

