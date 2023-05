WATERLOO – The University Avenue reconstruction project was recognized this week at the Iowa Engineering Conference in Des Moines. It received the 2023 Grand Conceptor Award which signifies the year's top engineering achievement in the state of Iowa.

University Avenue ownership was transferred from the Iowa Dept. of Transportation to the city of Waterloo. Partnering with AECOM Technical Services, a design resulted that transformed the highway into a four-lane 'complete street' which means it is walkable and bike-able, in addition to an array of aesthetic enhancements from LED lighting to landscaping.