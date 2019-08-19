CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls University Avenue reconstruction project has been named a finalist in the Roads and Highways category of Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Year in Infrastructure 2019 Awards program.
The annual awards program honors extraordinary infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. Twelve independent jury panels of industry experts selected the 54 finalists from 571 nominations submitted by more than 440 organizations in more than 60 countries. Of the 54 finalists, six come from the United States, with Cedar Falls joining San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Columbia, S.C., and Apollo Beach, Fla., as contenders.
“We are very excited to learn that University Avenue has been selected for a Bentley Year in Infrastructure 2019 award,” said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, Cedar Falls cirector of community development. “There were almost 600 overall entries from around the globe, which included 58 in Roads and Highways. From all of this, University Avenue made the top three in the category.”
The other two finalists in the Roads and Highways category both hail from China.
Cedar Falls collaborated with Foth Infrastructure & Environment for the project, which began construction in March 2016. The transformation incorporated the implementation of roundabouts, sidewalks and bike lanes, as well as benches and landscaping to achieve higher safety levels for both drivers and pedestrians.
The finalists will present their projects as part of related infrastructure forums at Bentley’s Year in Infrastructure 2019 Conference, which will be Oct. 21-24 in Singapore.
