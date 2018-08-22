CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning as early as Friday, eastbound and westbound traffic will be shifted into the outside lanes of University Avenue.
Traffic exiting via the northbound Highway 58 exit ramp will only be permitted to travel east onto University Avenue.
Similarly, traffic exiting via the southbound Highway 58 exit ramp will only be permitted to travel west onto University Avenue. All ramps will be open during this stage of construction.
The traffic control for this stage of construction will be in effect for the remainder of the project (8-10 weeks).
