UnityPoint's Mary Hagen receives lifetime achievement award from 100 Great Iowa Nurses

WATERLOO -- Mary Hagen of UnityPoint-Health Waterloo has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the 100 Great Iowa Nurses program. She is a previous honoree.

Eight other nurses from the Cedar Valley also are among the 2021 Great Iowa Nurses honorees.

They are: Diane Lyman of Cedar Falls, MercyOne Northeast Iowa; Nichole McKenzie of Waverly, Waverly Health Center; Brianna Feckers of New Hartford, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center; Erika Leonard of Cedar Falls, Grundy County Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center; and Nancy Brewer, Linda Burrage, Jordan Kayser and Anne Trumblee, all of Independence, Buchanan County Health Center.

On May 2, the 100 Great Iowa Nurses will be celebrated in a virtual ceremony. This is the 17th anniversary of the program. The celebration is an annual prelude to National Nurses Week, May 6-12.

This year, the 100 honorees represent 39 Iowa counties. Nurses represent many sectors of health care, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, and school and office nurses. They are selected based on their concern for humanity, contribution to the community and to the nursing profession, leadership and mentoring.

Honorees were nominated by colleagues, patients, doctors, friends and family members.