UnityPoint tests emergency department tent

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – UnityPoint-Allen Hospital staff gave its emergency department tent a test run to prepare for an influx of patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

The canvas pavilion was stocked with protective equipment, computers, phones and a heater, and seven exam areas were set up along the side Thursday.

“We have seven set up. We can see more, but we are hoping that we can move the patients through fast enough that we won’t have a lot of people. We want to give people the space, the social distancing,” said JoDee Knox, director of emergency services.

Hospital officials said they will put the emergency room tent into operation when people showing up with respiratory issues reach a crucial point.

“We are waiting for a surge of patients with respiratory signs and symptoms,” Knox said.

Currently, Allen staff is directing patients with fever, cough or shortness of breath to go to the hospital’s designated respiratory clinic at United Medical Park. Those with difficulty breathing or life-threatening conditions are asked to call 911 or report to the emergency department.