UnityPoint suspends elective surgeries

WATERLOO – Effective Thursday, all elective surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing at Allen Hospital, Community Memorial Hospital, Grundy County Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown will be postponed. Urgent and emergent surgical procedures will be reviewed and continue to be scheduled.

The decision was made in coordination with federal, regional and state authorities as well as our counterparts in the community and across our health system.

UnityPoint Health will continue procedures and testing as usual at all outpatient facilities including the Allen Center for Pain Medicine, Allen Wound & Hyperbaric Center and Community Cancer Center as well as imaging and lab services at United Medical Park and Prairie Parkway.

