UnityPoint respiratory clinics transition back to urgent care

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Clinic will resume normal urgent care operations at two locations that temporarily served as respiratory illness clinics. Additionally, the COVID-19 follow-up clinic that operated in the tent outside Allen Hospital will close as health care services continue adjusting to new normal procedures.

Urgent care at United Medical Park, 1731 Ridgeway Ave., transitioned to a respiratory illness clinic March 19. Urgent care at North Crossing, 2134 Logan Ave., transitioned to a respiratory illness clinic April 24. Those clinics will resume treating patients for minor illnesses and injuries such as sinus infections, rash, allergies, sore throat, muscle sprains and minor cuts and burns.

Patients with symptoms of respiratory illness including cough, fever and shortness of breath are still urged to first call their primary care provider or one of five urgent care locations in Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Waverly to be advised on next steps.

North Crossing -- 2134 Logan Ave. Suite A, Waterloo,(319) 226-8420.

Prairie Parkway -- 5100 Prairie Pkwy. Suite 101, Cedar Falls, (319) 553-0828.

San Marnan, 1655 E San Marnan Dr. Suite H, Waterloo, (319) 232-2281.

United Medical Park -- 1731 W Ridgeway Ave. Suite 100, Waterloo, (319) 833-5888.

Waverly -- 101 Cedar River Pkwy. Suite 101, Waverly, (319) 352-1037.