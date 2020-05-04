UnityPoint opens follow-up clinic for COVID-1 patients

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Clinic has opened a follow-up clinic for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. The clinic is located in the tent set up outside the Allen Hospital emergency department and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the community, the purpose of the follow-up clinic will be to maintain contact with patients to assess symptoms and determine if higher levels of care are required. Patients will be connected to this service after evaluation or treatment at a respiratory illness clinic or other UnityPoint Health facility.

The follow-up will occur in one of three ways:

On-site visits to the tent to physically assess symptoms of respiratory illness.

Communication through a secure text messaging system that includes instruction and guidance for self-monitoring of symptoms.

Stable patients may have a virtual visit scheduled with his or her primary care provider.

The tent was originally set up and activated as an extension of the Allen Hospital emergency department last month. With emergency volumes lower than expected, the space has been repurposed for the follow-up clinic.

Patients experiencing respiratory illness symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath or have had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 are still urged to call (319) 833-5888. This will connect them with personnel at one of two dedicated respiratory illness clinics to be advised on next steps.