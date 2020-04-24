UnityPoint opens 2nd respiratory clinic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care-North Crossing has transitioned to a dedicated respiratory illness clinic effective April 24. The clinic located at 2134 Logan Ave. in Waterloo will operate in coordination with the respiratory illness clinic at United Medical Park to specialize in the triage and treatment of patients with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Both North Crossing and United Medical Park clinics are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. A pediatrician specializing in treating children and adolescents will be part of the staff at North Crossing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday.

Patients should call their primary care provider or the main respiratory illness triage line at (319) 833-5888 to speak with a nurse and be advised on next steps. Calling ahead remains extremely important to limit potential spread of COVID-19.

This also means that normal urgent care operations will be suspended at North Crossing. To minimize cross-contamination, patients with symptoms or injuries unrelated to respiratory illness will be directed to walk in or check in online at any of the three remaining UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care locations in the Cedar Valley:

-- Prairie Parkway, 5100 Prairie Pkwy. Suite 101, Cedar Falls, (319) 553-0828