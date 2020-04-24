UnityPoint opens 2nd respiratory clinic
0 comments

UnityPoint opens 2nd respiratory clinic

  • 0
UnityPoint logo

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care-North Crossing has transitioned to a dedicated respiratory illness clinic effective April 24. The clinic located at 2134 Logan Ave. in Waterloo will operate in coordination with the respiratory illness clinic at United Medical Park to specialize in the triage and treatment of patients with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Both North Crossing and United Medical Park clinics are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. A pediatrician specializing in treating children and adolescents will be part of the staff at North Crossing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday.

Patients should call their primary care provider or the main respiratory illness triage line at (319) 833-5888 to speak with a nurse and be advised on next steps. Calling ahead remains extremely important to limit potential spread of COVID-19.

This also means that normal urgent care operations will be suspended at North Crossing. To minimize cross-contamination, patients with symptoms or injuries unrelated to respiratory illness will be directed to walk in or check in online at any of the three remaining UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care locations in the Cedar Valley:

-- Prairie Parkway, 5100 Prairie Pkwy. Suite 101, Cedar Falls, (319) 553-0828

-- San Marnan, 1655 E San Marnan Dr., Suite H, Waterloo, (319) 232-2281

-- Waverly, 101 Cedar River Pkwy., Suite 101, Waverly,  (319) 352-1037

Patients may also use virtual urgent care for conditions like sinus infection, rash, urinary tract infection and allergies. Go to unitypointvirtualcare.org to be connected to a provider.

North Crossing was chosen as the location of a second respiratory illness clinic location because of its proximity to Allen Hospital, which will be convenient for many patients who may have otherwise gone to the emergency department. Patients who experience difficulty breathing or other life-threatening conditions should call 911 or go to the emergency department.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients
Local News
topical

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

  • Meta Hemenway-Forbes
  • Updated
  • 0

During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

+2
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Business - Local News
topical

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 14

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • Updated
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News