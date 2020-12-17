UnityPoint, MercyOne administer first COVID-19 vaccines in Cedar Valley

“You feel like sometimes you’re playing Russian roulette when you’re taking care of these patients, even though you’re wearing the (personal protective equipment),” Graham said. “You see relatively young people that are getting this and not recovering.

“This gives me peace of mind,” he said.

Emergency department manager Rachael Lindaman wanted to be among the first to receive the vaccine as an example for her staff, and not unwittingly be at risk of giving the virus to family members.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’d like to see everybody by next Christmas — that is my big motivator,” she said. “It’s been hard being without your family, and I know everybody is feeling that right now. And I think this is the way to get back to what we previously saw as normal.”

Dr. Joseph Kwofie, associate medical director for emergency services who also works in the ER, knows some people have fears about whether the vaccine works or has side effects.

“Reading through all the safety data on the vaccine, it’s quite safe,” he said. “Reading through all the people that received the vaccine in the study, they all had really good outcomes, and they had antibody tests that show they were actually immune to the disease.”