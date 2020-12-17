UnityPoint, MercyOne administer first COVID-19 vaccines in Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Cedar Valley on Thursday at UnityPoint and MercyOne hospitals in Waterloo, and those taking care of COVID-19 patients were the first to roll up their sleeves.
UnityPoint-Health Waterloo Chief Medical Officer Dr. Russell Adams, also a practicing physician, unbuttoned his white lab coat to get the first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the first known vaccination in the Cedar Valley.
Adams and other UnityPoint providers agreed to be vaccinated on camera to show the public the vaccine is safe, effective and an important part of stopping the coronavirus spread in Black Hawk County.
“The key is that we have to have enough of our population that gets the vaccine so that we do not have to worry when we’re out in public in the future without our masks on,” Adams said. “And that means we all have to play a role in that.”
MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center also vaccinated its first employee — Janel Clark, a respiratory therapist — at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to spokesperson Adam Amdor. MercyOne released photos and video clips but did not allow journalists inside, citing hospital visitor restrictions.
Tom Graham, a UnityPoint respiratory therapist, is diabetic, which makes him more likely to have serious complications from catching the virus. Though that hasn’t stopped him from working, he was glad to be one of the first to be inoculated.
“You feel like sometimes you’re playing Russian roulette when you’re taking care of these patients, even though you’re wearing the (personal protective equipment),” Graham said. “You see relatively young people that are getting this and not recovering.
“This gives me peace of mind,” he said.
Emergency department manager Rachael Lindaman wanted to be among the first to receive the vaccine as an example for her staff, and not unwittingly be at risk of giving the virus to family members.
Support Local Journalism
“I’d like to see everybody by next Christmas — that is my big motivator,” she said. “It’s been hard being without your family, and I know everybody is feeling that right now. And I think this is the way to get back to what we previously saw as normal.”
Dr. Joseph Kwofie, associate medical director for emergency services who also works in the ER, knows some people have fears about whether the vaccine works or has side effects.
“Reading through all the safety data on the vaccine, it’s quite safe,” he said. “Reading through all the people that received the vaccine in the study, they all had really good outcomes, and they had antibody tests that show they were actually immune to the disease.”
UnityPoint received around 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which it will use to vaccinate “tier one” health care providers over the next several days, including doctors and nurses who work in the emergency department and intensive care units as well as surgeons, anesthesiologists and hospitalists.
Eligible employees are not required to receive a vaccine, but Adams said 80% to 90% of UnityPoint employees around the state have indicated they want to be vaccinated, higher than the national average among health care providers, he said.
Those employees will receive their second shot 21 days later to achieve full protection. UnityPoint expects another shipment from Pfizer in January for that purpose, Adams said.
He also expects a shipment of Moderna’s vaccine — also two shots, taken 28 days apart — later this month but didn’t know how many doses it will contain. The Food and Drug Administration just approved the Moderna vaccine Thursday.
Adams said he has heard the wider public will be able to be vaccinated by “late spring.”
“It all depends on how many companies can make the vaccine and get it distributed,” he said, adding Americans aren’t the only ones in line. “Remember, this is a worldwide issue right now.”
This story was updated Thursday at 5:45 p.m. to correct the reason MercyOne Waterloo refused to allow journalists inside. Spokesperson Adam Amdor said it was due to hospital visitor restrictions, not federal health privacy laws.(tncms-asset)b5bd4544-6206-11e9-993f-00163ec2aa77[6](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)87a91dae-335b-11eb-8299-00163ec2aa77[7](/tncms-asset)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.