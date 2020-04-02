UnityPoint launches virtual waiting room

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health has launched a new texting platform that allows patients to easily communicate directly with their health care provider’s office while reducing person-to-person exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WELL Rapid Release Program will allow UnityPoint Health to create a virtual waiting room for its clinics. Patients can notify the office when they arrive by responding to an automated appointment reminder. The patients then receive text instructions on registration and when and how to enter the building.

WELL, a health care patient communication tool, developed the Rapid Release Program in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It supports physical distancing by keeping patients in their vehicles until clinic staff is ready for them to enter the facility. This technology helps reduces COVID-19 exposure among patients and clinic staff.

The platform is being used by UnityPoint Health primary care clinics across eight regions. As this implementation rolls out, UnityPoint Health will continue evaluating this technology for implementation where it can improve the overall patient experience and automate workflows.