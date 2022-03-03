UnityPoint Health-Waterloo to host virtual hiring event March 7

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health-Waterloo will host a virtual hiring event Monday for candidates seeking a career in health care. Interviews are available between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and to -6 p.m.

UnityPoint Health is partnering with Indeed.com to host the event online for the following positions: admitting specialist, phlebotomist/lab assistant, patient care technician (signing bonus available); emergency medical technician.

To sign up for an interview, visit https://indeedhi.re/3tbg3hV. Participants should have a resume and be ready to complete an online application. Interested candidates who can't attend, can visit unitypoint.org/careers to view all open positions and apply.

