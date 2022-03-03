 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UnityPoint Health-Waterloo to host virtual hiring event March 7

  • 0
unitypoint health logo 2022.JPG

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health-Waterloo will host a virtual hiring event Monday for candidates seeking a career in health care. Interviews are available between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and to -6 p.m.

UnityPoint Health is partnering with Indeed.com to host the event online for the following positions: admitting specialist, phlebotomist/lab assistant, patient care technician (signing bonus available); emergency medical technician.

To sign up for an interview, visit https://indeedhi.re/3tbg3hV. Participants should have a resume and be ready to complete an online application. Interested candidates who can't attend, can visit unitypoint.org/careers to view all open positions and apply.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Space junk on a collision course with the moon on March 4

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News