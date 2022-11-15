UnityPoint Health – Waterloo to host hiring events

Staff Report
UnityPoint Health – Waterloo will host a series of hiring events for candidates interested in a healthcare career.
A virtual event will happen Thursday in partnership with
Indeed.com. Candidates can go online to schedule an interview for the following open positions: Patient Care Technician, Emergency Medical Technician (Marshalltown only), Medical Assistant – Phlebotomy and Instrument Technician – Sterile Processing.
The minimum pay rate for all positions is $15.50 per hour. For more information about the roles or to reserve an interview time, visit:
https://indeedhi.re/3O0yOyB.
Other events are the on-site hiring fairs scheduled for Dec. 7 at UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown and Dec. 14 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Candidates should bring their resume as they will have the opportunity to speak with current managers and team members from the specific departments with job openings.
For those unable to attend the events, but are still interested in exploring and applying for open positions, visit:
unitypoint.org/careers.
Photos: Grundy Center football defeats Woodbury Central in state semifinal round
State Football A GC vs. WC 1
Grundy Center celebrates on the field after their victory against Woodbury Central in the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
State Football A GC vs. WC 2
State Football A GC vs. WC 2
Grundy Center juniors Trent Cakerice, left, and Clay Saak bump shoulders mid air as they celebrate their victory against Woodbury Central in the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
State Football A GC vs. WC 3
State Football A GC vs. WC 3
Grundy Center defenders swarm Woodbury Central junior Eric McGill as he runs the ball in the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
State Football A GC vs. WC 4
State Football A GC vs. WC 4
Grundy Center junior Colin Gordon makes a pass against Woodbury Central in the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
State Football A GC vs. WC 5
State Football A GC vs. WC 5
Grundy Center junior Justin Knaack drives through the Woodbury Central defensive line in the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
State Football A GC vs. WC 6
State Football A GC vs. WC 6
Grundy Center sophomore Tiernan Vokes yells as he celebrates his touchdown against Woodbury Central in the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
State Football A GC vs. WC 7
State Football A GC vs. WC 7
Grundy Center junior Tanner Laube tackles Woodbury Central senior Will DeStigter at the legs in the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
State Football A GC vs. WC 8
State Football A GC vs. WC 8
Grundy Center senior Stuart Whitehill runs the ball for yardage against Woodbury Central in the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
State Football A GC vs. WC 9
State Football A GC vs. WC 9
Grundy Center's Colin Gordon, Justin Knaack and Stuart Whitehill celebrate after Whitehill makes the interception and runs for yardage against Woodbury Central in the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
State Football A GC vs. WC 10
State Football A GC vs. WC 10
Grundy Center junior Tanner Laube deflects a pass intended for Woodbury Central senior Kyan Schultzen in the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
State Football A GC vs. WC 11
State Football A GC vs. WC 11
Grundy Center junior Tanner Laube deflects a pass intended for Woodbury Central senior Kyan Schultzen in the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
State Football A GC vs. WC 12
State Football A GC vs. WC 12
Grundy Center junior Tanner Laube tackles Woodbury Central junior Eric McGill out of bounds in the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
State Football A GC vs. WC 13
State Football A GC vs. WC 13
Grundy Center junior Ryder Ross attempts to block a pass from Woodbury Central junior Drew Kluender in the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
State Football A GC vs. WC 14
State Football A GC vs. WC 14
Grundy Center junior Clay Saak wraps around Woodbury Central sophomore Zack Butler as he runs the ball in the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
