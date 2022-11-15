 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UnityPoint Health – Waterloo to host hiring events

  • 0
122115mp-Allen-Nursing-1

Nurses prepare for a joint replacement in an operating room at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY, Courier Photo Editor

UnityPoint Health – Waterloo will host a series of hiring events for candidates interested in a healthcare career.

A virtual event will happen Thursday in partnership with Indeed.com. Candidates can go online to schedule an interview for the following open positions: Patient Care Technician, Emergency Medical Technician (Marshalltown only), Medical Assistant – Phlebotomy and Instrument Technician – Sterile Processing.  

Eashaan Vajpeyi is a 2022 recipient of the Courier's 20 Under 40.

The minimum pay rate for all positions is $15.50 per hour. For more information about the roles or to reserve an interview time, visit: https://indeedhi.re/3O0yOyB.

Other events are the on-site hiring fairs scheduled for Dec. 7 at UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown and Dec. 14 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Candidates should bring their resume as they will have the opportunity to speak with current managers and team members from the specific departments with job openings.

People are also reading…

For those unable to attend the events, but are still interested in exploring and applying for open positions, visit: unitypoint.org/careers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Global population doubles in less than 40 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News