UnityPoint Health – Waterloo to host hiring events

UnityPoint Health – Waterloo will host a series of hiring events for candidates interested in a healthcare career.

A virtual event will happen Thursday in partnership with Indeed.com. Candidates can go online to schedule an interview for the following open positions: Patient Care Technician, Emergency Medical Technician (Marshalltown only), Medical Assistant – Phlebotomy and Instrument Technician – Sterile Processing.

The minimum pay rate for all positions is $15.50 per hour. For more information about the roles or to reserve an interview time, visit: https://indeedhi.re/3O0yOyB.

Other events are the on-site hiring fairs scheduled for Dec. 7 at UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown and Dec. 14 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Candidates should bring their resume as they will have the opportunity to speak with current managers and team members from the specific departments with job openings.

For those unable to attend the events, but are still interested in exploring and applying for open positions, visit: unitypoint.org/careers.