WATERLOO — On Tuesday, UnityPoint Health-Waterloo leadership, employees and supporters gathered at Allen College to celebrate the success of the For Allen For You capital campaign, one of the largest capital campaigns in the organization’s history.
The campaign raised $13.6 million to help fund three local UnityPoint projects totaling $40.5 million. Those projects include:
- UnityPoint Health-Prairie Parkway construction, a new comprehensive outpatient medical home in Cedar Falls.
- Allen College-UnityPoint Health initiatives, including building renovations, medical education program expansions and additional endowed scholarship support for students.
- UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital initiatives, including the birthing center, neonatal intensive care unit and pediatrics unit renovations and expansion.
There was 100 percent participation in campaign giving by UnityPoint Health-Waterloo team members.
Their combined gifts exceeded $1 million.
Additionally, lead gifts came from longtime Allen supporter, the late Pauline Barrett, the estates of Doris Travis and Edward W. Jesse Jr., and the R.J. McElroy Trust.
“Donors are the heart of capital campaigns,” said Pam Delagardelle, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, in a release. “They see a future they believe in and get involved to make it happen. We are grateful to every donor who saw our vision for Allen Hospital, Allen College and Prairie Parkway and said, ‘I can help.’ They have made health care better and stronger across the Cedar Valley.”
