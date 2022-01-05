UnityPoint Health now offering in-home vaccines

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health, in partnership with Black Hawk County Public Health, now will travel to homes in Black Hawk County to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

To schedule an appointment, call (319) 226-2600. Available times may vary. The vaccine has been approved for anyone age five and older with booster doses approved for anyone age 16 and older who completed the first series of doses more than six months ago.

Between May and August, a mobile vaccination vehicle was deployed and administered 625 doses at homes and businesses.

UnityPoint Health continues to encourage everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine. For more information, visit unitypoint.org and click the “COVID-19 Vaccine” dark blue button on the homepage.

Although significant progress continues in the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, it’s important to practice COVID-19 safety measures for the foreseeable future, UnityPoint officials say. Even after a person is vaccinated, they should continue to stay home when sick and wear a mask and social distance when near others, they said.

