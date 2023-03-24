For the second consecutive year, UnityPoint Health has been recognized as one of the top places to work in healthcare in the country by a national industry publication.

This week, Becker’s Healthcare included UnityPoint Health on their 2023 list of “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare”. The list highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that are committed to advocating for diversity in the workplace, promoting work-life balance, and boosting employee engagement.

UnityPoint Health, which provides care across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin, is the only health system in Iowa and Wisconsin to be named to this year’s list and is one of only a handful of health systems in Illinois to be included.

Cities With the Highest Property Taxes Cities With the Highest Property Taxes Property taxes account for over 36 percent of all state and local taxes The effective property tax rate has generally declined over the past decade New Jersey and Illinois have the highest effective property tax rates for owner occupied homes Small and midsize metros with the highest property taxes 15. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 14. Pittsburgh, PA 13. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 11. Columbus, OH 10. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 9. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 8. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 7. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 5. Cleveland-Elyria, OH 4. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 2. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT 1. Rochester, NY