WATERLOO — UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital is partnering with Lost Island Themepark and Waterpark to host #BeSomeoneDay on July 21 in support of the Allen Child Protection Center. The event features discounted tickets as well as special activities at locations throughout the parks focused on child and family safety.

Admission can be purchased at thelostisland.com/tickets with discount code ‘BESOMEONE’ for $6.50 off each ticket purchase. The discount code can only be used on tickets for admission on July 21.

Activities at the park will feature police and fire rescue personnel from Waterloo and Cedar Falls and first responders and staff from the Allen Child Protection Center.

