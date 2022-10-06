UnityPoint Health hosting after-hours mammograms

WATERLOO — UnityPoint Health is hosting Ladies Night Out, complete with wine, appetizers and 3D mammograms at three locations in the Cedar Valley. Evening hours will be available for women to schedule their annual mammogram as follows:

4-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at United Medical Park (Entrance 1).

4-7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Allen Hospital (Entrance 8).

4-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Prairie Parkway (Main Entrance).

United Medical Park is located at 1731 W. Ridgeway Ave. in Waterloo, Allen Hospital is at 1825 Logan Ave. in Waterloo and Prairie Parkway is at 5100 Prairie Parkway in Cedar Falls.

A doctor’s order is required. Call (319) 235-5100 to schedule an appointment.

A yearly mammogram is recommended for every woman over age 40 and offers the best chance for early detection and prevention of breast cancer. 3D mammography combines multiple images taken at different angles to provide fine details of the breast that are sometimes hidden by traditional mammogram techniques