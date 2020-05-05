UnityPoint Health hospitals resuming elective procedures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Grundy County Memorial Hospital and Community Memorial Hospital have plans in place to resume elective surgeries and procedures beginning Monday.

These services will be reintroduced gradually with sensitivity to how the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and ensuring guiding principles continues to be safely met.

This follows the announcement from Gov. Kim Reynolds on April 24 that elective surgeries may be resumed. Allen Hospital suspended these procedures March 19 to help protect valuable workforce resources while also preserving supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan includes adherence to requirements such as sufficient supply of personal protective equipment, reserving adequate intensive care resources and testing patients for COVID-19 as indicated prior to procedures. The safety of team members, patients and community remains a top priority.